Less storms, higher heat

20-30% rain chances thru Friday; heat indices at or above 105°
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Shower and storm coverage will come down for the next three days thanks to high pressure that will be in charge across the Southeast.

Highs hit the mid-90s under partly cloudy skies today. A few pop-ups are possible.
Highs hit the mid-90s under partly cloudy skies today. A few pop-ups are possible.(WSFA 12 News)

We expect only isolated pop-up showers and storms at best through Friday. Many will dodge the wet weather each of the next three days. For those interested in precipitation chances, we’re talking 20% today and tomorrow, and 30% for Friday.

Better rain and storm chances return for the weekend as a cold front sags southward into Alabama. It won’t be a total washout, but some solid rain chances are in the forecast Saturday late afternoon through Sunday evening.

Lower rain and storm chances thru Friday, then better coverage this weekend.
Lower rain and storm chances thru Friday, then better coverage this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will be the main story until we get to the weekend. We’ll reach the mid-90s today and the upper 90s for three consecutive days starting tomorrow.

With the incredibly muggy conditions it will feel like it’s near 105 degrees every afternoon through Saturday. For this reason, the Heat Advisory currently in effect will likely be extended through at least Saturday evening.

It will feel like it's near 105 degrees through the weekend.
It will feel like it's near 105 degrees through the weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will trend down a bit by the second half of the weekend behind the aforementioned cold front. Highs will go from the upper 90s Saturday to the lower 90s Sunday.

Typical early July heat and humidity will be present heading into next week with isolated shower and storm activity during the afternoon and evening hours.

