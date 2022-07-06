Man charged with shooting into occupied vehicle on July 4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Quintarrius Wright, 27, was taken into custody following the incident, which happened in the 300 block of Gardendale Drive around 9:20 p.m. on July 4. Gardendale Drive is just off Lower Wetumpka Road near the Norther Boulevard.

Police did not release any details on the victims, but court documents indicate the shooting happened at the same address listed as Wright’s home.

Wright is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Bail is set at $50,000.

