Montgomery clinic not seeing vasectomy increase after Roe v. Wade ruling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Jackson Clinic in Montgomery has not seen an increase in vasectomies since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Following the ruling, media outlets have reported that the end to a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion has already prompted an increase in vasectomies in several large cities across the country. Cities in states like Ohio, Texas, Florida and Missouri have reported seeing peaked interest and a high demand for the procedure.

However, Dr. Brian Richardson, a urologist at Jackson Hospital, said the capital city and most of central Alabama are not seeing an increase in appointments.

Richardson said his office performs about three to four vasectomies a week, and the entire Jackson Clinic performs about 500 a year, which he said was already a high number of procedures even before the ruling. It’s a steady trend their clinic has continued to see just over a week after the ruling.

“Will we see a big uptick? I think we’ll probably see some, but in my opinion, I hope that we don’t,” Richardson said.

Richardson said he doesn’t want men to start signing up without seriously considering that the procedure is permanent.

“This is not intended to be a temporary option,” Richardson said. “It is reversible, but reversal actually requires a much bigger surgery, and the success rates are not always 100%.”

Richardson is, however, glad the ruling has brought attention to different preventative measures, and has also brought forth another conversation.

“This is not just a female issue,” Richardson said. “If we start having that conversation where the guy is just as responsible as the girl who’s in that situation, then I think that actually that’s a really good thing for our entire country and our society.”

Most states seeing an increase in men getting vasectomies are among the states that had the so-called trigger laws for abortion, which were designed to quickly ban or severely restrict abortions after Roe v. Wade was struck down.

