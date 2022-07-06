Montgomery equestrian program funding pulled for ‘financial impropriety’ allegations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Representatives of the Montgomery Therapeutic Recreation Center went to Montgomery city leaders Tuesday asking to have their funding restored.

The program, which has been shut down since late June, had its funding pulled by the city for “allegations of financial impropriety”, according to Mayor Steven Reed.

Representatives mentioned in remarks to the council that the allegations involve the theft of horse feed. But, Reed declined to comment further on the investigation.

“The issue isn’t with the program,” Reed said. “The issue is with some of the people and the allegations. Given the fact that we are in an investigation tonight, we can’t speak too much of what is being presented.”

While under investigation, Reed said the equestrian program cannot operate.

Representatives say the program is the only one in the area that promotes sending students to the state, U.S. and World Special Olympics.

