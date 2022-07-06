Murder suspect escapes Alabama county’s detention facility

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lowndes County officials are asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate from the Lowndes County Detention Facility.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Christina Thurman maneuvered her way over a recreational fence to make her escape before 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Thurman is wanted by the Choctaw and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office regarding capital murder and escape.

Authorities believe Thurman is heading to Mississippi, Louisiana or Texas.

Thurman was being housed at the Lowndes County Detention Facility pending her trial for capital murder in Choctaw County, according to CrimeStoppers.

Anyone with information on Thurman’s whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

