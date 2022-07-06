New Year’s Day Tragedy: Sister seeking justice in brother’s homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On New Year’s Day 2022, Shayquita Jackson woke up ready to spend the day with her family, specifically, her mother and brother.

“I just woke up knowing it’s New Year’s, going to hang out and see my family,” Shayquita Jackson said, “But I didn’t get to see my brother at all that day.”

But, she did go looking for him. Throughout the day, Shayquita Jackson said, she couldn’t shake this nagging feeling that something was wrong with her brother, Daniel Jackson.

“So, I ended up riding down South Court Street, and I saw all these people because there was a party going on,” Jackson said.

A New Year’s Day party. Shayquita Jackson’s brother, D-Lock, often hung out in that area of Court Street. A part of town known for crime and violence.

Shayquita Jackson said they worried about him.

“All of us worried about him,” she said, “We knew it wasn’t best for him.”

That sisterly intuition led her to South Court Street that day. After she left, Shayquita Jackson returned to a friend’s house, and her phone started buzzing.

“There was this Facebook Live video,” Shayquita Jackson said, “That’s how we found out about him and about the shooting. We found out on Facebook.”

Shayquita Jackson found out that as cheers and fireworks rang out on New Year’s Day, there was gunfire on Court Street, and the victim was her brother. The 31-year-old was gunned down around 10 p.m., just days after his birthday.

“It was New Year’s, and I didn’t get to see my brother. I didn’t get to talk to him. Tell him I love him,” Shayquita Jackson said.

Montgomery police are actively investigating and have released new photos of two vehicles that may have been involved in the murder. Police are asking the public to come forward with information related to the case.

Roosevelt “YunRo” Williams, a local artist and activist, is working to make a difference and end violence in Montgomery.

“I remember that day, that shooting. Starting the year with homicide is something that doesn’t have to happen, and it should speak volumes in the community,” Williams said. “We need more people involved, more boots on the ground, to stop this violence before it even starts.”

For Shayquita Jackson, she wants people to know that she will fight for justice for her brother.

“I know somebody knows something,” she said. “I want justice for my brother. I want justice for my family.”

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Jackson’s murder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Montgomery police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

