Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Pelham Police preparing for possible surge in human trafficking

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the influx of people coming in for The World Games many law enforcement agencies are preparing for a potential surge in human trafficking.

Pelham Police officers are trained on how to recognize and stop human trafficking in all of its forms.

Sgt. Brad Jordan with Pelham Police said one of their best weapons against human trafficking is you and they need your help.

Some red flags or signals to be on the lookout for when it comes to spotting human trafficking victims

“What you are looking for is restricted freedom, what a 20-year-old female that’s out in public doing without a phone, in today’s environment that is unusual,” Jordan said. “Another thing we have noticed with a lot of our trafficking victims is if we pose a question to them; they will look to someone else before they answer or defer to that other individual.”

The worst human trafficking case Sgt. Jordan was involved in started as a barking dog complaint and a neighbor reported something unusual happening.

“While officers were there addressing a barking dog, he came up and mentioned what he was seeing to one of the officers and they looked into it further and were able to intercede a truly horrible human trafficking case; so again it’s the people.”

Sgt. Jordan said, “If you see something, say something.” The community is their eyes and ears.

Pelham Police heavily rely on their relationships with motel and hotel staff, restaurants and of course the public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
Surveillance photos show one of four suspects wanted in an armed robbery near Montgomery's...
4 sought in Montgomery armed robbery
Montgomery police say a woman has died following a crash Tuesday night.
Woman dies following Tuesday crash in Montgomery
An illegal moonshine still in Bullock County is now out of business.
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Montgomery civil rights attorney Fred Gray, others get Medal of Freedom
.
Attorney Fred Gray to receive Medal of Freedom
UV Safety Awareness Month: Protecting the skin from harmful sun side effects
UV Safety Awareness Month: Protecting the skin from harmful sun side effects
The perfect way to spend the day with family or friends is just a few miles away.
Picture perfect, family fun is just a few miles away
Hurricane Flags
Hurricane season 2022: Where named storms typically form in July and August