Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Bullets that hit officers at Philadelphia July 4 show likely fired from far away

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said Wednesday that two bullets...
Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said Wednesday that two bullets that grazed officers during a Fourth of July celebration may have been fired from a mile or more away.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say bullets that grazed two police officers during a Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia and prompted an evacuation of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway likely were fired from far away.

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore of the Philadelphia Police Department told reporters Wednesday that one .40 caliber round “probably coming in a downward direction” hit the top of an officer’s hat.

At about the same time Monday night, an officer about 20 feet away was cut on the shoulder by a round from the same gun.

Vanore said they could have been fired from a mile or more away.

No arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery woman says she is grateful to be alive after her home was sprayed with gunfire...
Montgomery woman speaks out after her home was shot into
Montgomery police found a fatal shooting victim in the 1300 block of N. Ripley Street on July...
Police chief responds to weekend violence in Montgomery
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Sebrina Martin is running for Montgomery County family court judge.
Montgomery family judge nominee facing ballot controversy
Founder and owners of Red's Little School House in Grady sharing a bittersweet moment on their...
Well-known restaurant in Montgomery County closes its doors

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
City of Rockford proclaims July Fourth "Izer Tilson Day."
Man with over 100 grandchildren turns 108 on the 4th of July
Detectives arrested 20-year-old Samuel Shirk, who goes by his middle name Austin, on charges of...
Man attacks deputy while being questioned for sexually assaulting child, sheriff’s office says