Suspects sought in late June Montgomery armed robbery

Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help solving a...
Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help solving a late June armed robbery on West South Boulevard.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking the public for help locating those responsible for an armed robbery that happened on Friday, June 24.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers provided a photo of the suspects and a vehicle wanted that are wanted by the Montgomery Police Department.

Few other details were immediately available, but law enforcement could say the robbery happened in the 1200 block of West South Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Tips can also be giving anonymously through the P3-tips app and could result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

