Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Swanson’s 3-run double helps Braves outlast Cardinals, 6-3

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By CHARLES ODUM
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit a three-run double in a five-run second inning and the Atlanta Braves held off the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in a game delayed more than 2 1/2 hours by rain.

St. Louis loaded the bases for a couple of big hitters in the ninth, but Will Smith struck out Nolan Arenado and retired Albert Pujols on a grounder back to the mound for his fifth save. Matt Olson had two RBI singles for the Braves, driving in Swanson both times.

There was a delay of 2 hours, 37 minutes, before the matchup of second-place teams resumed in the fifth inning at 11:29 p.m.

Most Read

Montgomery police found a fatal shooting victim in the 1300 block of N. Ripley Street on July...
Police chief responds to weekend violence in Montgomery
Founder and owners of Red's Little School House in Grady sharing a bittersweet moment on their...
Well-known restaurant in Montgomery County closes its doors
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
Tony White captured in Kentucky
Calhoun Co. Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect found in Kentucky
A Montgomery woman says she is grateful to be alive after her home was sprayed with gunfire...
Montgomery woman speaks out after her home was shot into

Latest News

Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should...
Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case
Mississippi new laws: Tax cut, teacher pay raise, state song
Lawmakers vote to cap insulin costs
Mississippi county to pay $2.75M in diabetic inmate’s death
How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend
How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend