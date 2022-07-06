Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged with capital murder following the death of a 2-year-old child.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder in the death of Lauren Haggard Jr.

Coleman said the incident happened Tuesday around 2:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of Berkley Drive, a couple of blocks from the Normandale Shopping Center. Officers were called to the home after a report of a person who had died. When they arrived, they found Haggard Jr. with fatal injuries.

After further investigation, Coleman said Haggard Sr. was taken into custody and charged.

Court records say Haggard Jr. had serious blunt force trauma injuries, which led to his death, and that Haggard Sr. “intentionally killed the victim by physical assault.”

No other details about the incident have been released.

Haggard Sr. was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bail.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

