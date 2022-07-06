Woman dies following Tuesday crash in Montgomery
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a woman has died following a crash Tuesday night.
Police and fire medics responded to the area of McLemore Road and Wares Ferry Road around 9:20 p.m. regarding a two-vehicle wreck. At the scene, officials found a 2013 Nissan Rogue.
The passenger, identified as 78-year-old Patsy Brooks, of Montgomery, suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police. She was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
No further information, including the other vehicle involved or any additional injuries, was released.
