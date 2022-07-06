Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

World Games athletes arriving in Birmingham

Hundreds of international athletes now in Birmingham
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of athletes are in Birmingham preparing to compete in the World Games.

Around 900 athletes are already in town with more expected to arrive Wednesday ahead of the opening ceremonies. Over 3,600 total will compete at multiple venues around the Birmingham metro.

We’re told many of those athletes checked in to their rooms at UAB and Birmingham Southern.

UAB will host most athletes and staff. The university says its goal is make sure the athletes feel at home, no matter where they’re from in the world. It will be all hands on deck on top of normal operations for UAB.

Speaking with WBRC Tuesday, World Games CEO Nick Sellers says athletes are settling in for the games.

“We expect close to a thousand athletes will be checked in to their athletes’ villages at Birmingham Southern and UAB. Yesterday the Egyptian karate team arrived at Birmingham Southern. Today I was getting reports of the Canadian lacrosse team and others,” Sellers said.

One of the athletes competing this year is Stanislav Horuna with the Ukrainian national karate team. Just weeks ago, he was defending his country against the Russian invasion. He’ll go for the gold in Birmingham on July 9. He won a bronze medal during the Tokyo Olympics last summer and a gold medal from The World Games in 2017.

The World Games athletes checking in to the Athletes Village SOURCE: UAB

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
Surveillance photos show one of four suspects wanted in an armed robbery near Montgomery's...
4 sought in Montgomery armed robbery
Montgomery police say a woman has died following a crash Tuesday night.
Woman dies following Tuesday crash in Montgomery
Quintarrius Wright, 27, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Man charged with shooting into occupied vehicle on July 4

Latest News

UV Safety Awareness Month: Protecting the skin from harmful sun side effects
UV Safety Awareness Month: Protecting the skin from harmful sun side effects
The perfect way to spend the day with family or friends is just a few miles away.
Picture perfect, family fun is just a few miles away
Hurricane Flags
Hurricane season 2022: Where named storms typically form in July and August
Benjamin Adam Nowell
ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Houston County investigators searching for Benjamin Adam Nowell
Scene Photo - Houston County Shooting 07/07/22
One dead after early morning shooting in Houston County