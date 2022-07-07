$1,000 reward offered in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests of anyone responsible for a fatal Montgomery shooting.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Manley Drive around midnight May 31 regarding a person shot. The victim, identified as Jaterious Gantt, suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still searching for evidence and witnesses and are asking for help from anyone who was present during the time of the shooting. Investigators are also asking for any information on possible suspects and vehicles involved.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

