Beating the heat during The World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Heat Advisory continues for our area, and that could mean dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of people expected to attend The World Games.

But UAB said it’s prepared to handle heat-related emergencies.

UAB is the official medical provider for the world games, and there will be several medical teams on hand at each of the 14 competition venues—as well first aid stations if you start feeling woozy from the heat.

Dr. Bobby Lewis with UAB’s Emergency Department said the medical stations will be easy to see and access.

There will also be medical teams patrolling the area in case of emergencies.

But of course, prevention is also key.

Doctors recommend staying hydrated, keeping cool, and wearing plenty of sunscreen.

Dr. Lewis said cold water and sports drinks with electrolytes are the best way to stay hydrated.

But it’s also important to be aware of the signs of heat illness.

“People get a little lightheaded and dizzy then they may be sitting and watching an event and they stand up and think, ‘Oh, I’m a little dizzy.’ That’s the first sign I need to drink something. One of the worrisome signs that people may notice first is they quit sweating. When that happens, it means the body’s lost essentially all the fluids it can lose without someone passing out. So, we want to alert people to that and make sure they drink before that happens,” Dr. Lewis explained.

So, how much water do you need in this kind of heat?

Dr. Lewis recommends drinking three bottles of water a day at minimum to stay hydrated.

