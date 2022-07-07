Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Bibb County fallen deputy honored with U.S. Honor Flag

Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson is being honored with the United States Honor Flag and a 24/7...
Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson is being honored with the United States Honor Flag and a 24/7 Honor Guard.(Steven Johnson)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson will be laid to rest on Friday. In the meantime, officers are guarding his body 24/7 until the funeral, something known as The Honor Guard.

Deputy Johnson is being honored as the hero that he is. A special American flag called the United States Honor Flag travels across the country, helping to honor the nation’s fallen. This same flag will lie across the deputy’s casket until Friday afternoon.

Christopher Heisler, the president and founder of The Honor Network, says officers from departments across Central Alabama are helping with the effort, including the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Helena Police Department, Pelham Police Department, Tuscaloosa Police Department, and more.

The Pelham Police Department said on Facebook they are honored to stand guard over their brother until he takes his final ride Friday.

The Honor Flag is the same one that was laid across police officer Kennis Croom’s casket in Tuscaloosa only a few weeks ago.

Heisler says the flag has honored heroes far and wide.

“Same flag that’s been to over a thousand funerals for fallen police officers, firefighters, and soldiers,” he added. “Even on the last space shuttle, the International Space Station, well over millions and millions of miles. I think the most important milestone is always the last milestone and bringing it here for you, Sheriff and your fallen hero was the least that we could do.”

Funeral services for Deputy Johnson are happening Friday at the University of Montevallo’s student activity center. The public visitation will be from 9 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. A procession will begin sometime after 1:30 p.m. and go from the university all the way through Centreville.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
Surveillance photos show one of four suspects wanted in an armed robbery near Montgomery's...
4 sought in Montgomery armed robbery
Montgomery police say a woman has died following a crash Tuesday night.
Woman dies following Tuesday crash in Montgomery
Quintarrius Wright, 27, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Man charged with shooting into occupied vehicle on July 4

Latest News

UV Safety Awareness Month: Protecting the skin from harmful sun side effects
UV Safety Awareness Month: Protecting the skin from harmful sun side effects
The perfect way to spend the day with family or friends is just a few miles away.
Picture perfect, family fun is just a few miles away
Hurricane Flags
Hurricane season 2022: Where named storms typically form in July and August
Benjamin Adam Nowell
ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Houston County investigators searching for Benjamin Adam Nowell
Scene Photo - Houston County Shooting 07/07/22
One dead after early morning shooting in Houston County