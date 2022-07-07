Bibb County fallen deputy honored with U.S. Honor Flag

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson will be laid to rest on Friday. In the meantime, officers are guarding his body 24/7 until the funeral, something known as The Honor Guard.

Deputy Johnson is being honored as the hero that he is. A special American flag called the United States Honor Flag travels across the country, helping to honor the nation’s fallen. This same flag will lie across the deputy’s casket until Friday afternoon.

Christopher Heisler, the president and founder of The Honor Network, says officers from departments across Central Alabama are helping with the effort, including the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Helena Police Department, Pelham Police Department, Tuscaloosa Police Department, and more.

The Pelham Police Department said on Facebook they are honored to stand guard over their brother until he takes his final ride Friday.

The Honor Flag is the same one that was laid across police officer Kennis Croom’s casket in Tuscaloosa only a few weeks ago.

Heisler says the flag has honored heroes far and wide.

“Same flag that’s been to over a thousand funerals for fallen police officers, firefighters, and soldiers,” he added. “Even on the last space shuttle, the International Space Station, well over millions and millions of miles. I think the most important milestone is always the last milestone and bringing it here for you, Sheriff and your fallen hero was the least that we could do.”

Funeral services for Deputy Johnson are happening Friday at the University of Montevallo’s student activity center. The public visitation will be from 9 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. A procession will begin sometime after 1:30 p.m. and go from the university all the way through Centreville.

