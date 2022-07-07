Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative to hold kick-off party Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery and its partners are inviting people of all ages to the Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative kick-off party Saturday.
The new campaign aims to improve health literacy and outcomes in central Alabama. The family-friendly event will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Tuskegee University Urban Agriculture Innovation Center located at 595 Grady Street in Montgomery.
People will be able to enjoy free food, music, and other vendors.
Programming will also include:
- Opportunities to donate to the LifeSouth Bloodmobile
- COVID-19 testing
- Licensed medical professionals onsite
- Library card registration
- Tours the Agriculture Innovation Center
- Cooking demonstrations
- Exercise demonstrations and yoga
- Educational segments from local healthcare organizations
This partnership was made possible through the city’s receipt of a $3.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services - Office of Minority Health.
