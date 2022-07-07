Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

City of Birmingham declares State of Emergency during The World Games 2022

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council called an emergency meeting on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in order to declare a State of Emergency during The World Games 2022.

A City of Birmingham spokesperson released this statement: The action by the Birmingham City Council allows the City to streamline resources to provide for The World Games over the course of the 11-day period.

This allows the City the flexibility to enter into agreements with other entities without further action from the Council.

This is a proactive approach to address any unanticipated needs throughout the event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
An illegal moonshine still in Bullock County is now out of business.
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Surveillance photos show one of four suspects wanted in an armed robbery near Montgomery's...
4 sought in Montgomery armed robbery
Montgomery police say a woman has died following a crash Tuesday night.
Woman dies following Tuesday crash in Montgomery

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
With World Games opening ceremonies beginning in just under 24 hours, there are still tickets...
Tickets still available for most World Games events
Avery Stuart commits to Kentucky
Avery Stuart commits to Kentucky
New sport for The World Games
New sport for The World Games
Thousands of military veterans will each have their turn carrying the same flag on a 3,100 mile...
American flag from U.S. Capitol in Birmingham for The World Games 2022