Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Deatsville man killed in forestry commission workplace accident

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission is mourning the loss of one of its employees.

The commission reports that Brett Savage, 36, of Deatsville died Wednesday afternoon in a work accident in Washington County. Savage was a communications technician who had been with the agency for about three months.

The forestry commission says Savage was killed while helping a crew remove a communications tower that unexpectedly fell, killing him instantly.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Brett,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “All of us at the Alabama Forestry Commission are terribly saddened by his loss.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
An illegal moonshine still in Bullock County is now out of business.
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Surveillance photos show one of four suspects wanted in an armed robbery near Montgomery's...
4 sought in Montgomery armed robbery
Montgomery police say a woman has died following a crash Tuesday night.
Woman dies following Tuesday crash in Montgomery

Latest News

Hurricane season update
Hurricane season update
Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative kicks off this Saturday with Party
Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative to hold kick-off party Saturday
Libertarian Party gains full ballot access in Alabama
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management