Final World Games preparations nearing completion

The World Games final preps
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games are almost upon us and crews are still working to wow the world with tomorrow’s opening ceremony.

However, the fun won’t be limited to just Protective Stadium. City Walk is filled with dozens of tents and opportunities for fun.

“We consider the World Games Plaza the heartbeat of the World Games. So everybody has seen City Walk, the park they have built under the 20/59 bridge. We are transforming it with sponsor booths and activations. We have a sound stage that is going to feature a lot of great local, regional and cultural artists. We have a main stage and it is going to feature Big Boy, Lupe Fiasco, Big Head Todd and the Monsters,” said The World Games Executive Producer for Opening ceremony Rashada LeRoy.

The preparation spreads further than just City Walk. Hundreds have been rehearsing at Protective for the opening ceremony.

“We have 500+ people over at Protective Stadium. We have musicians on the field coming in and out. We have props on the field coming in and out. So it is a lot of rehearsals. It is sound checks, line checks, it is any and everything you can think of to put on such a unique and creative experience,” said LeRoy.

While Wednesday serves as the final opportunity for practice, LeRoy stresses tomorrow’s event has been years in the making.

“Two years of preparation and we are now just one day away and how do you take that two years and put it into a two and a half hour show,” said LeRoy.

Tickets are still available for the opening ceremony, but all the fun and festivities are free over the next ten days at the City Walk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

