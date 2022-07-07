Libertarian Party gains full ballot access in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters across the state will see three names for certain races on November’s ballot. For the first time in over 20 years, the Libertarian Party earned enough signatures to have complete ballot access. The party has candidates running for different offices from county sheriffs, and positions in the state house, to the governor’s office.

Johnathan Realz is the libertarian candidate running to be the representative for the state’s 2nd Congressional District he says their party is socially liberal but fiscally conservative.

He and other members of his party want to cut the gas and grocery tax, but also want to make sure their economic policies have positive long-term impacts.

After not being completely on the ballot for 20 years, Realz sees no major challenges. Instead, he says the party can finally educate voters on who they are.

“Because I am not a Republican or Democrat, I’m able to have conversations with people that would immediately jump to conclusions about me just based on political party,” said Realz.

Secretary of State John Merrill says voters don’t have to vote for the same party in every race, so this will give voters more options this fall.

“Not just Democrats or Republicans, but also libertarians. And in some instances where other third-party candidates have gained ballot access, there’ll be an additional name on that ballot,” said Merrill. “There’s always the opportunity for voters to write in the name of the candidate of their choice in the preference for that particular race. But that’s on a blank spot where they have to complete that and then fill in the oval to register the vote.”

Merrill says there are 65 qualified libertarian candidates. You can find a complete list on the Secretary of State’s website.

