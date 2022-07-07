AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Beehive Sunflowers is opening for its second year to the public this weekend.

The sunflower patch saw major success in its first year with thousands of people visiting throughout the state and region.

“I’ve been planting sunflowers for 20 years, probably, behind my house for wildlife, and they’re pretty, too,” said Owner Robert Miller. “We farm 500 acres of cotton, so we only had seven acres of sunflowers, and that was just a drop in the bucket of what we do.”

The family settled on the name “Beehive Sunflowers” after the road on which it sits, and the tiny community of the same name that rests nearby.

Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public (Source: Beehive Sunflowers)

The sunflower field opens July 7 at 11 a.m. CST and is located at 4710 Lee Road 61 in Auburn - just across from Loachapoka High School. Beehive Sunflowers will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. CST.

Admission is $5 per adult and $2 per child under 12. Attendees can also cut their own sunflowers for $2 a piece.

Professional photographers charging for portrait sessions at Beehive Sunflowers can learn more HERE. In addition, the field will be available for local photographers to rent during “Golden Hour” sessions in the early morning or late evening.

Snacks, cold beverages, and t-shirts will also be for sale.

For more information, visit the Beehive Sunflowers Facebook page HERE. They can also be reached by phone at 334-758-8364 or by emailing beehivesunflowers@gmail.com.

