Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public

Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public
Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public(Source: Beehive Sunflowers)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Beehive Sunflowers is opening for its second year to the public this weekend.

The sunflower patch saw major success in its first year with thousands of people visiting throughout the state and region.

“I’ve been planting sunflowers for 20 years, probably, behind my house for wildlife, and they’re pretty, too,” said Owner Robert Miller. “We farm 500 acres of cotton, so we only had seven acres of sunflowers, and that was just a drop in the bucket of what we do.”

The family settled on the name “Beehive Sunflowers” after the road on which it sits, and the tiny community of the same name that rests nearby.

Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public
Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public(Source: Beehive Sunflowers)

The sunflower field opens July 7 at 11 a.m. CST and is located at 4710 Lee Road 61 in Auburn - just across from Loachapoka High School. Beehive Sunflowers will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. CST.

Admission is $5 per adult and $2 per child under 12. Attendees can also cut their own sunflowers for $2 a piece.

Professional photographers charging for portrait sessions at Beehive Sunflowers can learn more HERE. In addition, the field will be available for local photographers to rent during “Golden Hour” sessions in the early morning or late evening.

Snacks, cold beverages, and t-shirts will also be for sale.

For more information, visit the Beehive Sunflowers Facebook page HERE. They can also be reached by phone at 334-758-8364 or by emailing beehivesunflowers@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
An illegal moonshine still in Bullock County is now out of business.
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Surveillance photos show one of four suspects wanted in an armed robbery near Montgomery's...
4 sought in Montgomery armed robbery
Montgomery police say a woman has died following a crash Tuesday night.
Woman dies following Tuesday crash in Montgomery

Latest News

Libertarian Party earns full ballot access in Alabama
Libertarian Party earns full ballot access in Alabama
President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of...
Civil rights attorney Fred Gray ‘humbled’ by Medal of Freedom
Ahead of the ceremony, Sewell sat down with Gray to talk about what this honor meant to him.
Attorney Fred Gray, Congresswoman Sewell speak ahead of medal ceremony
Fred Gray receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
Fred Gray receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
Photo of Brett Savage and his family. He was a communications technician with the Alabama...
Deatsville man killed in forestry commission workplace accident