Man gets 20 years for breaking into homes to sexually assault victims, including children

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for breaking into multiple homes and sexually assaulting multiple victims, including children. He also was convicted of soliciting child pornography while in jail.

Jesse Thomas Moore, 20, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Moore admitted that between May 2020 and December 2020, he broke into multiple homes and sexually assaulted multiple victims, including children.

Court documents say that in May 2020, Moore broke into a home and entered a bedroom where a child was sleeping and attempted to get the child to engage in sex acts with him while touching himself. He tried to coax the child into the bathroom but eventually left.

In November 2020, Moore broke into another home with what court documents say was the intent to commit sex acts with a child. However, the child screamed when he saw Moore, and Moore fled the home.

In that incident, the boy’s mother told police she had previously seen Moore in her backyard and peeking in her windows multiple times starting the month prior.

In December 2020, Moore broke into a third home where he found a woman and a man sleeping in a bedroom. Court documents say he began touching the woman, causing her to wake up, and then threatened to kill her if she spoke. He forced the woman into the living room, where he attempted to rape her. However, as Moore covered the victim’s mouth with his hand, she bit him, which caused him to let go and flee the scene.

While in custody awaiting trial for charges related to those crimes, Moore began accessing a program called JailATM on a kiosk or portable smart pad to video chat and message with a 16-year-old girl, who he referred to as his girlfriend.

During these conversations, Moore pressured the girl for explicit videos and photos. Tulsa police said while the JailATM system rejected most of the explicit content, Moore was able to receive at least one explicit video from the girl.

Moore also admitted to the solicitation of child pornography, Tulsa police said.

Moore pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including:

Lewd acts with a child under 16

Three counts of first-degree burglary

Attempted sexual abuse by threat

Coercion and enticement of a minor

Attempted production of child pornography

Attempted receipt of child pornography

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.