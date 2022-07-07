MPD chief gives update after home in north Montgomery was shot in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is reacting to a story we reported on WSFA 12 News. MPD is investigating a shooting in north Montgomery that left a woman’s home riddled with bullets.

The homeowner says she’s lucky to be alive and has no idea why her house was targeted. She and the chief spoke about the incident before the city council.

“I’m not sure if you all saw the WSFA news segment on my home being shot up this morning. I just wanted to come down here so you all could see my face,” said Barnes.

Just hours after Barnes’ home on Millard Fuller Drive in North Montgomery was riddled with bullets she addressed the city council at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“I don’t bother anybody. And to be awakened, out of a sound sleep with bullets coming across my head and through my house. Even my little dog had a bullet by his head on his mat. It’s not fair for us to continue to deal with this crap,” said Barnes. “I’m here to tell you guys I’m scared, but all at the same time I’m pissed.”

She says police recovered 11 bullet casings outside and eight bullets inside the home. This doesn’t account for the bullets still lodged in the walls and furniture. And while she is thankful to be alive she wants the city to act to ensure no innocent lives are lost.

“I’m tired of being threatened by violence in our neighborhoods, we got to do something,” said Barnes.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert also addressed the city council in response to Barnes’ concerns.

“We agreed that there’s a lot of things going on in her neighborhood. Thankfully, she shared a lot more details than we had for the original report. With that Major Rucker and I came up with a plan to address those concerns and the individuals that she believes is tormenting her like this,” said Chief Albert. ”We don’t condone this, we will be aggressive in dealing with this issue. It is very concerning not only for Mrs. Barnes, but for us at the police department.”

Albert says he met with Barnes to get more detail and no stone has been left unturned as they search to find out who is responsible for this crime.

“We will be giving this quite a bit of attention until we get to the bottom of this. We hear your pain. We understand your concerns. We are there with you,” said Albert.

Barnes said Wednesday that she has seen an increase in police patrolling her neighborhood which has given her some peace of mind. She says she would like to see more street lights added to the area.

