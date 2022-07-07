Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

One dead after early morning shooting in Houston County

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: Investigators with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man at this hour they say is armed and dangerous.

Major Bill Rafferty, in an email to News4, says they are looking for Benjamin Adam Nowell. Rafferty says he is considered armed and dangerous.

Benjamin Adam Nowell
Benjamin Adam Nowell(Houston County Sheriff's Office)

If you see Nowell you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

READ MORE

One woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Houston County.

First responders were alerted to a firearm assault with critical injuries on Knowles Drive near Wallace Buie Road in Webb. Columbia Rescue was first on arrival and immediately took the patient to Southeast Health. They were met by Dothan fire who provided additional support.

A deadly shooting investigation is underway near Webb.
A deadly shooting investigation is underway near Webb.(WTVY)

News4 has learned that the woman, who is not being identified at this time, has died. Sheriff Donald Valenza, along with Multiple investigators assigned to the case, have been on the scene of at least two locations. They believe the shooting is domestic related.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
Surveillance photos show one of four suspects wanted in an armed robbery near Montgomery's...
4 sought in Montgomery armed robbery
Montgomery police say a woman has died following a crash Tuesday night.
Woman dies following Tuesday crash in Montgomery
Quintarrius Wright, 27, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Man charged with shooting into occupied vehicle on July 4

Latest News

Benjamin Adam Nowell
ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Houston County investigators searching for Benjamin Adam Nowell
It might be time to revisit our skincare habits and make sure our skin is getting the care and...
UV Safety Awareness Month: Protecting the skin from harmful sun side effects
4-year-old suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
Four-year-old loses vision to firework injury
Volunteers are passing out free emergency contraception, pregnancy tests, condoms and more...
Contraception, pregnancy tests offered outside closed Montgomery abortion clinic