Picture perfect, family fun is just a few miles away

AUTAUGAVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The perfect way to spend the day with family or friends is just a few miles away.

The Autaugaville Sunflower Field is family-owned. The husband-and-wife duo, Todd and Kim Sheridan, have planted thousands of seeds in their 32-acre field and are ready for the community to come and enjoy the beauty.

Right now, the sunflowers may be in full bloom until late July, but blooms don’t have exact dates, so they recommend getting to the fields as soon as possible.

Once there, the scenery provides a colorful backdrop to any photo. You can also pick your very own bouquet for one dollar per stem, cash only.

New this year, you can enjoy a wagon ride through the flowers for only five dollars. They also have t-shirts, hats, watermelon, peanuts, and cantaloupes.

The field is located at 3301 Hwy 14 West Autaugaville and is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

