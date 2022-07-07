Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Picture perfect, family fun is just a few miles away

The perfect way to spend the day with family or friends is just a few miles away.
The perfect way to spend the day with family or friends is just a few miles away.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGAVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The perfect way to spend the day with family or friends is just a few miles away.

The Autaugaville Sunflower Field is family-owned. The husband-and-wife duo, Todd and Kim Sheridan, have planted thousands of seeds in their 32-acre field and are ready for the community to come and enjoy the beauty.

Right now, the sunflowers may be in full bloom until late July, but blooms don’t have exact dates, so they recommend getting to the fields as soon as possible.

Once there, the scenery provides a colorful backdrop to any photo. You can also pick your very own bouquet for one dollar per stem, cash only.

New this year, you can enjoy a wagon ride through the flowers for only five dollars. They also have t-shirts, hats, watermelon, peanuts, and cantaloupes.

The field is located at 3301 Hwy 14 West Autaugaville and is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
Surveillance photos show one of four suspects wanted in an armed robbery near Montgomery's...
4 sought in Montgomery armed robbery
Montgomery police say a woman has died following a crash Tuesday night.
Woman dies following Tuesday crash in Montgomery
Quintarrius Wright, 27, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Man charged with shooting into occupied vehicle on July 4

Latest News

The Rundown is ready for the Fourth!
The Rundown: Here’s what’s happening on July 4th!
Be sure to safely celebrate with fireworks this weekend.
How to safely celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks
The Rundown is bringing you the best of the Fourth of July holiday!
The Rundown: 4th of July edition!
The Rundown: Peaches, a musical and more happening this weekend
The Rundown: Peaches, a musical and more happening this weekend