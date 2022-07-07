Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Police: Investigation underway after armed man shot by officers dies

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency...
Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency and West Virginia State Police.(Gray News, file)
By WVVA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police said the armed man shot by police on a busy highway in the town of Bradley has died from his injuries.

State police said the initial calls reported an armed suspect fleeing a crash scene at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to WVVA. The suspect then reportedly stole a truck.

A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots in the stolen truck, state police said. The suspect is said to have refused to stop for officers and a pursuit followed that stretched through various counties.

The truck then became “disabled” off a highway in Bradley, police said.

WVVA reported witness video showed members of law enforcement closing in on the unidentified man as he waved what appeared to be a firearm around. Authorities then opened fire, shooting him numerous times.

“During a short standoff, the suspect continued to brandish a handgun, resulting in gunfire from law enforcement, causing the suspect’s death,” said Capt. R. A. Maddy with West Virginia State Police.

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency and West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2022 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
Surveillance photos show one of four suspects wanted in an armed robbery near Montgomery's...
4 sought in Montgomery armed robbery
Montgomery police say a woman has died following a crash Tuesday night.
Woman dies following Tuesday crash in Montgomery
Quintarrius Wright, 27, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Man charged with shooting into occupied vehicle on July 4

Latest News

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
Britain’s Boris Johnson resigning as prime minister amid scandal
CBD companies wrestle with advertising without FDA approval
CBD companies wrestle with advertising without FDA approval
CBD companies wrestle with advertising without FDA approval
The perfect way to spend the day with family or friends is just a few miles away.
Picture perfect, family fun is just a few miles away