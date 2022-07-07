Storm chances rise, heat eventually backs off a bit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two more days of typical summertime rain and storm chances are on the way today and tomorrow. Coverage will be near 30% today and 40% tomorrow.

Scattered PM showers and storms are a good bet Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

The severe weather threat is just above zero today and tomorrow, but some downpours, lightning and gusty winds are possible hazards. Otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy, very hot and very muggy.

Better rain and storm chances return for the weekend as a cold front sags southward into Alabama. Expect scattered wet weather to occur throughout the weekend, but it won’t be a total washout. Saturday late afternoon through early Sunday evening will bring the absolute highest coverage of rain as it looks right now.

Storm chances are on the rise. A few strong storms are possible as well. (WSFA 12 News)

Severe weather is possible on Saturday, but the threat is in our lowest (level 1-of-4) category. The main threats will be strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning.

Temperatures are the other half of the story...

Brutal heat continues through Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

They will reach the upper 90s today and tomorrow, with mid-90s Saturday. With incredibly muggy conditions it will feel like it’s near or just above 105 degrees. That has resulted in another Heat Advisory for most of the viewing area. That will likely be expanded through Saturday for many of us.

Typical early July heat and humidity will be present for next week with scattered shower and storm activity during the afternoon and evening hours each day. It won’t rain every day in every town across Alabama, but the risk of rain next week is looking pretty solid.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are probable each day starting Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures next week will mainly reach the lower 90s. Depending on how exactly showers and storms develop on a given day there will be some who fail to reach 90 and some who get a touch hotter than the lower 90s.

