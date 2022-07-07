Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Storm chances rise, heat eventually backs off a bit

Isolated storms today, scattered storms tomorrow and this weekend
Shower and storm activity set to increase
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two more days of typical summertime rain and storm chances are on the way today and tomorrow. Coverage will be near 30% today and 40% tomorrow.

Scattered PM showers and storms are a good bet Friday.
Scattered PM showers and storms are a good bet Friday.(WSFA 12 News)

The severe weather threat is just above zero today and tomorrow, but some downpours, lightning and gusty winds are possible hazards. Otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy, very hot and very muggy.

Better rain and storm chances return for the weekend as a cold front sags southward into Alabama. Expect scattered wet weather to occur throughout the weekend, but it won’t be a total washout. Saturday late afternoon through early Sunday evening will bring the absolute highest coverage of rain as it looks right now.

Storm chances are on the rise. A few strong storms are possible as well.
Storm chances are on the rise. A few strong storms are possible as well.(WSFA 12 News)

Severe weather is possible on Saturday, but the threat is in our lowest (level 1-of-4) category. The main threats will be strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning.

Temperatures are the other half of the story...

Brutal heat continues through Saturday.
Brutal heat continues through Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

They will reach the upper 90s today and tomorrow, with mid-90s Saturday. With incredibly muggy conditions it will feel like it’s near or just above 105 degrees. That has resulted in another Heat Advisory for most of the viewing area. That will likely be expanded through Saturday for many of us.

Typical early July heat and humidity will be present for next week with scattered shower and storm activity during the afternoon and evening hours each day. It won’t rain every day in every town across Alabama, but the risk of rain next week is looking pretty solid.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are probable each day starting Friday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are probable each day starting Friday.(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures next week will mainly reach the lower 90s. Depending on how exactly showers and storms develop on a given day there will be some who fail to reach 90 and some who get a touch hotter than the lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
Surveillance photos show one of four suspects wanted in an armed robbery near Montgomery's...
4 sought in Montgomery armed robbery
Montgomery police say a woman has died following a crash Tuesday night.
Woman dies following Tuesday crash in Montgomery
Quintarrius Wright, 27, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Man charged with shooting into occupied vehicle on July 4

Latest News

Shower and storm activity set to increase
Shower and storm activity set to increase
Amanda's Wednesday night forecast
Amanda's Wednesday night forecast
Better rain chances could cool us off a few degrees by the end of the weekend...
Fewer daily storms, higher afternoon heat
Heat + humidity will make it feel how hot tomorrow?!
Heat + humidity will make it feel how hot tomorrow?!