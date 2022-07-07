Tickets still available for most World Games events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With The World Games opening ceremonies on Thursday, July 7, there are still tickets available as of Wednesday night.

The $35 day pass tickets are no longer available, but tickets are still available for most of the events.

The day pass tickets allow you to attend multiple events in a day, but seating is on a first come/first serve basis.

We’re told over 350,000 tickets have been sold so far for the World Games. CEO Nick Sellers says the opening ceremony is down to about a thousand tickets from being a sellout. We checked Wednesday and some of the bigger events like Sumo wrestling are sold out.

You won’t be able to park close to certain event venues for security reasons, so you are highly encouraged to arrive early to get a good seat.

“There are some venues that are smaller than others, but generally we should have plenty of seating capacity for fans. If a venue is full obviously it will be first in and first out so we want to encourage people to get there early, but for the most part you should have no problem getting a seat and watching the action,” Sellers said.

If you are coming to the opening ceremony at Protective Stadium, get there early. A lot of roads are closed downtown for security reasons. Nelly, Sara Evans and the band Alabama are set to perform along a parade of athletes and much more.

Tickets are still available for the closing ceremony as well. Alabama native Lionel Richie is set to headline the star-studded event.

You can find tickets here: https://am.ticketmaster.com/twg2022/

