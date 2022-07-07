Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Tickets still available for most World Games events

With World Games opening ceremonies beginning in just under 24 hours, there are still tickets...
With World Games opening ceremonies beginning in just under 24 hours, there are still tickets available.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With The World Games opening ceremonies on Thursday, July 7, there are still tickets available as of Wednesday night.

The $35 day pass tickets are no longer available, but tickets are still available for most of the events.

The day pass tickets allow you to attend multiple events in a day, but seating is on a first come/first serve basis.

We’re told over 350,000 tickets have been sold so far for the World Games. CEO Nick Sellers says the opening ceremony is down to about a thousand tickets from being a sellout. We checked Wednesday and some of the bigger events like Sumo wrestling are sold out.

You won’t be able to park close to certain event venues for security reasons, so you are highly encouraged to arrive early to get a good seat.

“There are some venues that are smaller than others, but generally we should have plenty of seating capacity for fans. If a venue is full obviously it will be first in and first out so we want to encourage people to get there early, but for the most part you should have no problem getting a seat and watching the action,” Sellers said.

If you are coming to the opening ceremony at Protective Stadium, get there early. A lot of roads are closed downtown for security reasons. Nelly, Sara Evans and the band Alabama are set to perform along a parade of athletes and much more.

Tickets are still available for the closing ceremony as well. Alabama native Lionel Richie is set to headline the star-studded event.

You can find tickets here: https://am.ticketmaster.com/twg2022/

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
Surveillance photos show one of four suspects wanted in an armed robbery near Montgomery's...
4 sought in Montgomery armed robbery
Montgomery police say a woman has died following a crash Tuesday night.
Woman dies following Tuesday crash in Montgomery
An illegal moonshine still in Bullock County is now out of business.
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Montgomery civil rights attorney Fred Gray, others get Medal of Freedom
.
Attorney Fred Gray to receive Medal of Freedom
UV Safety Awareness Month: Protecting the skin from harmful sun side effects
UV Safety Awareness Month: Protecting the skin from harmful sun side effects
The perfect way to spend the day with family or friends is just a few miles away.
Picture perfect, family fun is just a few miles away
Hurricane Flags
Hurricane season 2022: Where named storms typically form in July and August