WATCH LIVE: Montgomery civil rights attorney Fred Gray, others get Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - Montgomery native and famed civil rights attorney Fred D. Gray Sr., is in the nation’s capital Thursday to receive one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Gray, who still practices law in Tuskegee at the age of 91, will be among those honored in a White House ceremony starting at 1 p.m. Central.

We will carry the ceremony live on this story, our social media channels and mobile app when it starts.

From serving as the "chief counsel" of the Civil Rights Movement to being one of the first African Americans elected to the AL House of Representatives since Reconstruction, Fred Gray has lived an extraordinary life & is more than deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom! — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 7, 2022

The honor comes after more than a year of lobbying President Joe Biden’s administration by U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7.

“Words cannot describe my excitement,” Sewell said in a statement announcing the honor a week ago. “From the very beginning, I’ve known that there is no one more deserving of our nation’s highest civilian honor than Attorney Gray whose trailblazing work helped end segregation and advance a more equitable future. Attorney Gray is one of the most consequential civil rights lawyers of our time.”

Gray’s storied career includes representation of the likes of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, John Lewis and others.

READ MORE Alabama State University historian talks about Fred Gray's legacy

The Medal of Freedom will also be given to 17 recipients Thursday, some posthumously. Honorees will include actor Denzel Washington, gymnast Simone Biles and the late Republican Arizona Senator John McCain.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.