Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in Friday Montgomery shooting

Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the 600 block of North Pass Road,...
Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the 600 block of North Pass Road, located near Northern Boulevard, after 4 p.m. on July 8, 2022, regarding people being shot.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.

Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the 600 block of North Pass Road, located near Northern Boulevard, after 4 p.m. regarding people being shot. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Coleman said a woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have opened a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Brett Savage and his family. He was a communications technician with the Alabama...
Deatsville man killed in forestry commission workplace accident
An illegal moonshine still in Bullock County is now out of business.
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Photos of two-year-old Lauren Haggard Jr. reveal his big smile and personality.
Uncle of slain Montgomery 2-year-old speaks out
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests of anyone responsible for a...
$1,000 reward offered in Montgomery murder investigation

Latest News

Rabid fox bites Prattville resident, ADPH confirms
A former longtime employee at Hyundai’s Alabama vehicle manufacturing plant has filed a...
Director at Alabama Hyundai plant claims discrimination, wrongful termination
Governor Kay Ivey to decline State of Emergency request for the World Games
Discussing abortion rights action, Biden talks about a reported case where a 10-year-old Ohio...
Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access