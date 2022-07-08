1 dead, 1 injured in Friday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.

Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the 600 block of North Pass Road, located near Northern Boulevard, after 4 p.m. regarding people being shot. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Coleman said a woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have opened a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.

