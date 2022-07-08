Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

ADOL, CACC opening career center at Prattville campus

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A new Alabama Department of Labor career center will open in August at the Prattville campus of Central Alabama Community College.

Services for job seekers will range from resume assistance, interview preparation, educational and vocational training, and more.

School officials say this is a good way to bring people to their campus.

“We’ll be able to market and help these students and traditional workers, non-traditional employees, to further their education, get their skills up, to go to work with these great companies local,” said CACC President Jeff Lynn.

“What’s cool about today is that what we try to do is create opportunities for people to have convenience, to tap into the resources that we have. And we look at developing strong partnerships, like with Central Alabama Community College and the entire community college system,, said ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.

All services offered by the career center will be free to the public.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured
An illegal moonshine still in Bullock County is now out of business.
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Surveillance photos show one of four suspects wanted in an armed robbery near Montgomery's...
4 sought in Montgomery armed robbery
Montgomery police say a woman has died following a crash Tuesday night.
Woman dies following Tuesday crash in Montgomery

Latest News

Photos of two-year-old Lauren Haggard Jr. reveal his big smile and personality.
Uncle of slain Montgomery 2-year-old speaks out
City leaders encourage people to get informed prior to the international competition.
What you need to know about The World Games road closures
Grammy-winning Blind Boys of Alabama in closing ceremony
The Blind Boys of Alabama performing at The World Games Closing Ceremony
Civil rights attorney Fred Gray honored with Medal of Freedom
Civil rights attorney Fred Gray honored with Medal of Freedom