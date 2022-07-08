ADOL, CACC opening career center at Prattville campus

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A new Alabama Department of Labor career center will open in August at the Prattville campus of Central Alabama Community College.

Services for job seekers will range from resume assistance, interview preparation, educational and vocational training, and more.

School officials say this is a good way to bring people to their campus.

“We’ll be able to market and help these students and traditional workers, non-traditional employees, to further their education, get their skills up, to go to work with these great companies local,” said CACC President Jeff Lynn.

“What’s cool about today is that what we try to do is create opportunities for people to have convenience, to tap into the resources that we have. And we look at developing strong partnerships, like with Central Alabama Community College and the entire community college system,, said ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.

All services offered by the career center will be free to the public.

