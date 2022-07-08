A.J. McCarron gives 15 lucky young athletes Academy shopping spree ahead of football camp

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second year ahead of his football camp, former Tide star A.J. McCarron treated some lucky young athletes to a shopping spree at Academy Sports & Outdoors.

“Definitely we have to thank Academy for teaming up with us for the second year. It’s unbelievable and I can’t thank them enough to be able to put this on for the kids in our community and something we’re very proud to do,” said McCarron.

All the young athletes are participating in McCarron’s football camp and were selected at random. Each were giving a $150 gift card to spend on anything they wanted. They also had some help from Mobile’s finest -- members of MPD and Mobile Fire-Rescue helping the kids shop and fill those buggies.

What all did you get? -- “A water bottle, a football, basketball, bow and arrow,” said Koby Bailey, 6 years old.

“I got me an Adidas outfit, an Adidas shirt, shorts, and some black paints... And I also got me a mouth piece for football season because I play travelling football. Some American cleats. Lee: You’re going to be styling and profiling -- yep,” said Kendarius Washington, 10 years old.

All are looking forward to attending McCarron’s seventh annual football camp Saturday.

“Just to take in the experience and to learn from this camp and to just get better,” said J.T. Cochran, 15 years old.

Giving back is something the pro athlete takes very seriously and encourages the kids to have fun.

“I started at football at the age of three turning four -- so yeah you definitely start out because you love to play -- and then as the game goes on and you get older the game evolves into a business. But it’s definitely -- this is where it starts... This is where it is at it’s purest point when you’re this age playing park ball and just having fun,” said McCarron.

Of course before checking out, there were plenty of photo ops and a autographs too.

They tell us the camp’s 600 spots were fully booked in less than two hours with another 250 kids on standby.

---

