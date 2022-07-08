Advertise
Arrest in July 4 Montgomery homicide

Demarcus Knox, is charged with murder following a July 4, 2022 shooting in Montgomery.
Demarcus Knox, is charged with murder following a July 4, 2022 shooting in Montgomery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a July 4 homicide investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Demarcus Knox, 19, of Montgomery, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a charge of murder.

Knox is accused of shooting to death 45-year-old Montgomery resident Alfredo Pantaleon Rosales on Independence Day.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Harris Street. That’s near Fairground Road and Garrett Coliseum.

A motive for the homicide was not immediately clear and no other details on the investigation have been released.

Knox’s bail is set at $1.5 million.

Montgomery saw a rash of violence over the holiday weekend, including three homicides within 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

