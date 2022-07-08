Arrest in July 4 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a July 4 homicide investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Demarcus Knox, 19, of Montgomery, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a charge of murder.

Knox is accused of shooting to death 45-year-old Montgomery resident Alfredo Pantaleon Rosales on Independence Day.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Harris Street. That’s near Fairground Road and Garrett Coliseum.

A motive for the homicide was not immediately clear and no other details on the investigation have been released.

Knox’s bail is set at $1.5 million.

Montgomery saw a rash of violence over the holiday weekend, including three homicides within 24 hours.

