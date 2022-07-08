Advertise
Auburn Knights to kickoff annual festivities this weekend

By Ben Stanfield
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Hey music fans - looking to get a big band fix this weekend?

The Auburn Knights Reunion is getting set to kick-off their annual festivities this weekend. It brings in hundreds of musicians from all over the southeast for the fun - and they want you to join them for the show. The Auburn Knights Annual Reunion will take place at the Grand National Resort in Opelika.

It’s a tradition rich event - only interrupted by wars and pandemics.

“I was 20-something and I was sitting with guys who had fought on the ground and flown in the air,” said Peter Blaise with the Auburn Knights. “They came back to Auburn… the band went on hiatus during World War II. The 48-49 group came back and got this going again. Had it not been for them this would have ended at World War II.”

The festivities kick off Friday night - and will continue through Saturday night.

The Auburn Knights are comprised of Auburn University music alumni - band or choir - who play together in bands assembled by decades.

“There’s a huge circle of Auburn family that’s a part of Auburn Knights,” said Fritz Siler of the Auburn Knights. “We’re a part of the university.”

Auburn legends like Coach Shug Jordan used to attend the event. They tell us that band alum Governor Kay Ivey has been known to visit in the past as well.

It all starts Friday night in the ballrooms at Grand National.

