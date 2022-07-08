Advertise
Ballet company from Ukraine capital to debut in U.S., stop in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A ballet company from the heart of Ukraine is making its premier debut in the United States with a stop in Montgomery.

The Kyiv City Ballet will tour the U.S. from September until October, marking their first performances in America ever. On Tuesday, October 18th, the company will host a performance at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center.

The ballet company was founded in 2012 and has worked with various partners and toured dozens of countries and four continents. But, perhaps the most unique part of their story takes place just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The day before the invasion, the ballet company unknowingly took one of the last flights out of Kyiv. They flew to Paris, France, to begin a long-planned tour and, unfortunately, have not been able to go home.

According to MPAC, the company has been sheltered in France and performing across Europe since the invasion began. Their U.S. tour will feature a full-length Swan Lake and a second mixed repertory program of three ballets: Thoughts (choreography by Vladyslav Dobshynskyi), a contemporary ballet, Tribute to Peace (choreography by Ekaterina and Ivan Kozlov), a neo-classical work, and Men of Kyiv (choreography by Pavlo Virsky) a Ukrainian folk dance.

“We are honored to share the beauty of ballet with U.S. audiences through Ukrainian artists,” said Ivan Kozlov, Artistic Director. “Touring the States for the first time with a range of ballets makes an important global statement. It demonstrates the resilience of the Ukrainian people.”

To get tickets to see the Kyiv City Ballet or to learn more about their story, go to mpaconline.org/events.

