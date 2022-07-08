Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Beachgoers saddened to find remains of gray whale; cause of death unknown

A gray whale washed ashore off the Oregon coast over the Independence Day holiday weekend. (Source: KPTV)
By Adrian Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANZANITA, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Beachgoers in Oregon got quite the shock when a 43-foot gray whale washed ashore in Falcon Cove.

A representative with the Seaside Aquarium said gray whales are common in the area, and a research group, the Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network, collected tissue samples from the adult whale to determine how it died.

Sue Paduano told KPTV that she owns a vacation home just a short walk from where the whale washed ashore. She said it was a sad sight but hopes marine biologists can learn more about the Oregon coastal environment by studying the whale’s remains.

“I’m hoping it can turn into a learning experience,” she said. “It would be nice to learn more about what’s happening to the whales off the coast.”

The Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network shared it is continuing its work on finding how the whale died.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Brett Savage and his family. He was a communications technician with the Alabama...
Deatsville man killed in forestry commission workplace accident
An illegal moonshine still in Bullock County is now out of business.
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Photos of two-year-old Lauren Haggard Jr. reveal his big smile and personality.
Uncle of slain Montgomery 2-year-old speaks out
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests of anyone responsible for a...
$1,000 reward offered in Montgomery murder investigation

Latest News

Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Elon Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969
The Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Robert James...
Missing south Alabama man seen at Chilton County gas station
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims