BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and Violent Crimes Unit is at a scene at Hurricane Creek after a body was discovered early Friday morning.

According to officials, at around 7:15 a.m. a man walking his dog discovered the person and called police.

Body discovered in Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates,

