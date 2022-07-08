Advertise
Body discovered in Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa

Body discovered in Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa
Body discovered in Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and Violent Crimes Unit is at a scene at Hurricane Creek after a body was discovered early Friday morning.

According to officials, at around 7:15 a.m. a man walking his dog discovered the person and called police.

The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates,

