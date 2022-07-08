Advertise
Kidnapping suspect caught in Kentucky will be sent back to Alabama

Tony White captured in Kentucky
Tony White captured in Kentucky(Madison County Detention Center)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The man arrested in Kentucky after being accused of abducting a woman while she was unloading groceries in Alabama, will be sent back to Alabama.

‘I think this guy is a serial criminal:’ Man accused in Ala. kidnapping arrested in Ky.

Officers arrested Tony White Tuesday night in Richmond. He was in court Friday morning. White waived extradition and will remain in the Madison County Detention Center until he can be extradited back to Alabama.

White is accused of kidnapping 75-year-old Betty Cobb at knifepoint.

Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family
Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family

Alabama authorities say Cobb was unloading groceries when White attacked her. He forced her into the trunk of his car and brought her to his home where he taped her inside his closet.

Cobb was located six hours after being reported missing.

White was found driving southbound on I-75 near the Buc-ee’s exit in Richmond after Kentucky police were told to be on the lookout for him.

Back in Alabama, authorities are investigating similar kidnappings to see if White could be a suspect in those as well.

“If he’s done those two, then he’s probably done more,” Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said. So, this will be months worth of work. We’re going to do everything we can to be sure if there is anybody, that we find out who that is and try to bring justice to them.”

Sheriff Wade added that white “worked at places, taking care of elderly and other people. He believes White is a serial criminal.

