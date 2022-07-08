Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
WSFA Weather Camp
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man arrested for capital murder in Sylacauga’s first homicide of 2022

Suspect charged with capital murder in Sylacauga's first homicide of 2022
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sylacauga's first homicide of 2022(Sylacauga Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police say a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

The victim has been identified as Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith. He is Sylacauga’s first homicide of 2022.

Police responded to Coosa Valley Medical Center around 11 p.m. Friday July 1 on a report that a man with multiple gunshot wounds had been taken there by a private vehicle.

According to witnesses, Fluker-Smith was sitting in a 2011 Ford Fusion near his home at 306 S. Main Avenue when the shooter(s) approached him and began shooting at him inside of the vehicle. He was then taken in the same vehicle to the ER where he passed away.

Police say 19-year-old Sheridan Rashon Clark was arrested at the Pineview Apartments on July 7. He was taken to the Talladega County Jail where he was charged with Capital Murder.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.


embed responsive google map

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An illegal moonshine still in Bullock County is now out of business.
Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Photo of Brett Savage and his family. He was a communications technician with the Alabama...
Deatsville man killed in forestry commission workplace accident
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lauren Calvin Haggard Sr., 33, is charged with capital murder...
Toddler’s death prompts Montgomery capital murder arrest
Scene Photo - Houston County Shooting 07/07/22
One dead after early morning shooting in Houston County
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports Christina Thurman is back in custody.
Capital murder suspect who escaped Alabama detention facility recaptured

Latest News

Parents claim Off The Wall party business accepts deposits yet appears abandoned.
Parents upset over Birmingham party business not returning deposits or calls
The United States of America athletes enter Protective Stadium at The World Games 2022 Opening...
Welcome to Birmingham, y’all: The World Games are finally here
Bunny Drueke says at first the state department just passed messages from Alex to her.
Russian captive gets to call mom, U.S. and Ukraine officials to meet soon
Photos of two-year-old Lauren Haggard Jr. reveal his big smile and personality.
Uncle of slain Montgomery 2-year-old speaks out