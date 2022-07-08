Man arrested for capital murder in Sylacauga’s first homicide of 2022

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police say a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

The victim has been identified as Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith. He is Sylacauga’s first homicide of 2022.

Police responded to Coosa Valley Medical Center around 11 p.m. Friday July 1 on a report that a man with multiple gunshot wounds had been taken there by a private vehicle.

According to witnesses, Fluker-Smith was sitting in a 2011 Ford Fusion near his home at 306 S. Main Avenue when the shooter(s) approached him and began shooting at him inside of the vehicle. He was then taken in the same vehicle to the ER where he passed away.

Police say 19-year-old Sheridan Rashon Clark was arrested at the Pineview Apartments on July 7. He was taken to the Talladega County Jail where he was charged with Capital Murder.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

