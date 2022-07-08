Missing south Alabama man seen at Chilton County gas station

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama sheriff’s office has provided an update as it continues its search for a missing man who may be living with a condition that could impair his judgement.

The Conecuh County Sheriff’s said Friday afternoon that it has since learned that Robert James Floyd was seen at the Chevron gas station at the Jemison/Thorsby Exit 219 in Chilton County around 4:45 a.m.

That’s about 100 miles north of Evergreen where Floyd, 92, went missing.

ALEA has issued a Missing Person Alert. #alea #aleaprotects Posted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday, July 8, 2022

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Floyd, was last seen in Evergreen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 84.

Floyd was last seen wearing a light blue button-down shirt and blue jeans.

ALEA says he may be traveling in a silver Cadillac CTS or DTS with Alabama license plate 21A0333.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Robert James Floyd, please contact the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Department at (251) 578-1260 or call 911.

