Montgomery man drowns in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has drowned while visiting family in Florida, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

The victim has since been identified as Arturo Torres, whose age is approximately 70.

PCB police were called around 2:15 p.m. Friday to a possible drowning in the 12000 block of Front Beach Road.

On scene, first responders found Torres on the sand where he’d been brough ashore by Beach Safety personnel. Lifeguards administered CPR before the victim was transported to an area hospital.

Witnesses told law enforcement they had seen the man swimming in the Gulf not far from shot, but that it appeared he’d been caught in a current.

Yellow flags were flying on the beach at the time of the drowning, indicating a medium hazard with moderate surf.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.