Rabid fox bites Prattville resident, ADPH confirms

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A fox that recently bit a Prattville resident has tested positive for rabies, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The incident happened on July 1 after the fox attacked the resident’s dog, ADPH said. Prattville police responded to the call, and wildlife officials helped secured the rabid animal for testing.

The victim has started rabies treatment and will be taking their dog to a vet’s office for a rabies booster, ADPH confirmed.

“This is another reminder to get your pets vaccinated against rabies regardless of where you live,” said Dr. Dee W. Jones, State Public Health Veterinarian. “We have found rabies positives in both domestic animals and wildlife very close to the most populated parts of Autauga County this year.”

Rabies is found primarily in raccoons, with the raccoon strain being the most common threat to our domestic animals. Jones said additional testing is being done to determine if this fox had the raccoon strain, “which is helpful for biologist and wildlife agencies when trying to best to control it.”

Alabama state law requires that dogs, cats and ferrets older than 12 weeks be current with rabies vaccination.

ADPH also recommends residents take the following precautions to avoid rabies exposure:

  • Do not allow pets to run loose; confine them within a fenced-in area or with a leash
  • Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your residence
  • Do not illegally feed or keep wildlife as pets
  • Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals that are acting in a strange or unusual manner
  • Caution children not to go near any stray or wild animal, regardless of its behavior

