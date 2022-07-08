Advertise
Repairs to Alabama River Bridge on I-65 NB begin Monday

File photo representing the Alabama Department of Transportation (Source: WSFA 12 News file...
File photo representing the Alabama Department of Transportation (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Repairs to parts of the Alabama River Bridge on Interstate 65 Monday will cause lanes to close, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says the maintenance work will occur between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday. On Thursday, work will begin at 9 a.m., with the goal of completion by that afternoon before evening traffic.

One lane will remain open to motorists while work is being completed.

Motorists are advised to plan for expected delays and to be mindful of people and equipment in the work zone.

