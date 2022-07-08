Russian captive gets to call mom, U.S. and Ukraine officials to meet soon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Bunny Drueke says at first the U.S. State Department passed messages from her son, Alex, to her. Now, she’s heard his voice, which makes all the difference for a mother waiting to know her son is still alive and well.

“I can hear it in his voice if he’s physically strong if he’s emotionally strong. So far he’s sounded good,” said Bunny.

Bunny Drueke says she’s talked to her son Alex four times. But they never get to talk for more than 10 minutes. She says at first, they have to ‘get the business out of the way,’ talking about things like media coverage and living conditions. She says she thinks a lot of these questions are fed to Alex by his captors. She says he’s told her that he’s not alone when he’s on the phone with her.

Once they cover his initial questions, she says Alex changes his tone and they can catch up for a few minutes.

“I’ve talked with him about the dog and vet visits. I’ve talked with him about everyone coming over for the Fourth of July like we always do and how we missed him,” said Bunny.

They spoke about Andy Huynh, who was captured with Drueke on June 8 fighting with Ukrainian soldiers near the Russian border.

“He was healthy, he was in good spirits, he seemed to be doing well. I know Michael said he hasn’t had a chance to talk with family so I’m trying to pass word as best as I can so maybe we can find a way to have him call home,” Alex Drueke told his mom during their phone call.

Andy’s fiancée, Joy Black, is waiting by the phone hoping to have her turn to talk to her loved one.

“Definitely be more assuring and help me and the rest of our family to feel better if we could just hear from him and hear he’s ok,” said Black.

Black says this unfortunate saga has done one thing - expanded her family after meeting the Druekes.

“It felt great,” said Bunny. “It felt like seeing my grandchild after a year or something.”

The group that captured Alex and Andy is open to negotiating for their release. Bunny and Joy expect to get an update soon.

They said the State Department said U.S. and Ukrainian leaders are meeting to discuss the Alabamians in the next week.

