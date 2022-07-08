Advertise
Scattered showers, thunderstorm expected this weekend

When it’s not actively raining, heat and humidity will dominate the forecast!
By Amanda Curran
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Heat and high humidity, that is what we are anticipating once again as we wrap up the workweek. Showers and thunderstorms coverage will start to grow a bit as we move through the afternoon hours on Friday... any storm we see on Friday will be capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy, very hot and very muggy, as afternoon highs will soar into the 90s once again, with heat index values in the 100s through Friday afternoon.

We are tracking a bit better rain and storm chances for the weekend as a cold front sinks southward into Alabama.

Expect scattered pockets of wet weather to occur throughout the weekend, but it won’t be a total washout.

A few strong to severe storms are possible on Saturday lingering into the evening and night time hours. A few of those storms could pack a punch, with strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning all possible.

The heat and humidity will remain high on Saturday, meaning temperatures will again soar into the 90s and heat index values over 100 degrees.

More Typical July heat and humidity will be present for next week with scattered shower and storm activity during the afternoon and evening hours each day.

While it won’t rain every day in every town across Alabama, the risk of widely scattered rain and storms during the next week is looking decent.

Temperatures next week will mainly reach the lower 90s. Depending on how exactly showers and storms develop on a given day there will be some who fail to reach 90 and some who get a touch hotter than the lower 90s.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

