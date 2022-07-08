UAB treats dozens of patients for heat-related issues at the World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Paramedics treated dozens of people for heat-related issues at World Games events on July 7—all of this while we’re still under a heat advisory.

It’s a reminder to stay cool and hydrated when you’re attending outdoor competitions.

UAB said 72 patients were treated Thursday at the medical tents at City Walk and during the World Games opening ceremony—34 of those for heat-related issues.

Lacrosse fans were out at PNC Field Friday as temperatures climbed well into the upper 90s.

Many of them were armed with bottles of water and that’s exactly what doctors recommend during these dangerously high temperatures.

They suggest drinking cold water and sports drinks with electrolytes before, during, and after you’re in the sun.

UAB’s medical tents are up and running now that the World Games are officially open.

And while no one had to make a trip there during the lacrosse games Friday morning, the medical staff is ready to treat anyone feeling woozy.

“We’ve got cots, we’ve got water, we have ice, ice packs, we have band aids, everything all the way up to IV fluids and all kinds of things. So, can help anybody that needs help, and if an extra level of care is needed, we have EMS and everybody on staff,” said Ambulatory Surgical Director for UAB, Shana Osman.

UAB is the official medical provider for the World Games, and there will be several medical teams on hand at each of the 14 competition venues.

