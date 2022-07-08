Advertise
Uncle of slain Montgomery 2-year-old speaks out

Photos of two-year-old Lauren Haggard Jr. reveal his big smile and personality.
Photos of two-year-old Lauren Haggard Jr. reveal his big smile and personality.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Photos of 2-year-old Lauren Haggard Jr. reveal his big smile and personality.

“When you look at him, it’s like you want to take him home with you,” his uncle Jermaine Haggard said.

The child’s life was cut short. Court records say the toddler was killed through blunt force trauma.

His father, Lauren Haggard Sr., is now charged with capital murder, and his family struggles with the child’s death

“I love my brother, but there’s some things you just don’t do,” Jermaine Haggard said.

He told WSFA 12 News the toddler had been dead for five days before being discovered in his mother’s home along Berkley Drive in Montgomery.

“Wrapped in a blanket and set inside my mother’s closet,” he said.

Jermaine Haggard explained his brother was strict on discipline.

“He had it set in his head how he was going to raise his son,” he said.

The man believes his brother struggled with mental illness. He has kids of his own and says he did offer to watch the boy, but wishes he had done more.

“If I could go back, just a few more days, when I seen him for the last time, I would have took him with me,” he said.

Haggard remains behind bars at the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bail.

Anyone with additional information related to the homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

