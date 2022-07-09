Auburn man accused of sex crime against child under 12
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man has been charged in a sex abuse case involving a child under 12 years old.
According to Auburn Police Department records, 21-year-old Camron Trenton Rowe was arrested Thursday. He remains in the Lee County Jail where he is additionally charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.
No further details have been released.
