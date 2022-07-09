Advertise
First Alert: Rain and storm chances rise Saturday night into Sunday morning

A few storms overnight could pack a punch, with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
First Alert 12: Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front will slowly push across the state of Alabama tonight. That front will mix with the warm, muggy air in place, producing a cluster of showers and storms that will move across the state Saturday evening into the morning hours on Sunday.

A few of the storms could pack a punch. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Low (2 out of 4) and Very Low (1 out of 4) risk for strong storms. The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Overnight we expect pockets of rain and strong storms, along with plenty of clouds. Lows will hover in the 70s overnight with the muggy factor sticking around.

This boundary looks to stall over the region. That will provide the area with more rain and storms in the forecast for Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the 80s and 90s. Showers will linger into the evening and night time hours, with lows in the 70s.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances stay present for the start to the work week. Monday and Tuesday we are forecasting highs in the 80s and 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated pockets of rain and storms are possible. Showers and storms will linger into the evening each day with lows hovering in the lower 70s.

By midweek we are keeping with much the same weather pattern. Isolated showers and storms are possible both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s with the humid factor sticking around. Lows will stay in the lower to middle 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Ending the week and starting next weekend, forecast models are trying to lower the rain chances a bit. Afternoon highs will remain near 90 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will also stay in the lower to middle 70s.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

